February is a “love”-ly time to immerse yourself in the woods at Cooper Lake State Park. February hikers experience a completely unique and different invigorating landscape from those experienced during the spring and summer.
With vegetation denuded of leaves, viewsheds are vast and awe-inspiring. Hike the Coyote Run, Cedar Creek or one of our multiuse Equestrian Trails. Make hiking a regular part of your exercise routine.
This month is full of fun educational and recreational programs at the park, so come join Ranger O’Conner and she will take you and your family on a journey of fun. This month we have programs ranging from “Reading with a Ranger,” “Arts in the Park,” “Outdoor Photography,” “Kids Fishing,” “Hike with a Naturalist” and so much more.
The highlight for the month is Trout Fishing daily from 8 a.m. to sunset at the South Sulphur Unit. Come try your luck catching rainbow trout. Parking is available at Park HQ. Follow the signs to the trout pond. No fishing license is required and there is a five trout limit per person.
February is also a great time to enjoy a crackling campfire at the park. Campfires are part of our collective human DNA. The flickering light and warmth of a winter campfire will lift your spirits and reconnect you to feelings shared by past generations.
Bring a picnic and enjoy the day-use area on a warm winter afternoon. Fish from our pier at Doctors Creek or the metal retaining wall at South Sulphur. Other than the rainbow trout in our trout pond, crappie, bluegill, bass and catfish are commonly caught during February on Cooper Lake. Relax under a giant post oak tree in our day use area; “rough it” in one of our beautiful cabins overlooking the 20,000-acre lake; experience an amazing sunset; play on our playgrounds, basketball or volleyball courts; all the while enjoying a natural Texas.
Park entrance fees are $5 for adults with kids 12 and under always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass. Unlimited Park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70, which is good for over 12 months. All events are free with paid entrance fees.
See Page 2 of The Paris News for calendar listings of scheduled events at Cooper Lake State Park’s two units.
For more information on this or other events and programs at Cooper Lake State Park, please visit and like our Facebook pages; (Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek 903-395-3100).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.