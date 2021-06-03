Members of the community will have a chance to meet newly-hired North Lamar football coach Brenton Whitaker this weekend at a breakfast meet and greet.
From 8:30-10 a.m. on Saturday morning, the school will host Panthers and Pancakes, a pancake breakfast to introduce Whitaker and his family to the Panther community.
The event, which will be held in the James A. Dawson Athletic Facility, is an informal, come-and-go event.
Whitaker comes to the Panthers by way of Pittsburg High School, where he was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
