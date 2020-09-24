Jaqualin Dennis has been selected in an online public poll as the Paris Regional Medical Center Red River Valley Athlete of the Week.
Though it came in a losing effort, as Clarksville fell to Prairiland, Dennis was stellar for the Blue Tigers offensively, racking up 178 rushing yards and finding the end zone for a touchdown. He also made an impact defensively, recording five tackles for the team.
