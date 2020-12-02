Esta Lou Ricks, 87, of Clarksville, Texas passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, in Titus Regional Medical Center.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Bonnie's Funeral Chapel at Brownrigg Funeral Home.
Services are set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. The Rev. Wayne Rosser will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Fairground Cemetery under the direction of Brownrigg Funeral Home.
