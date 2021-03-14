Last year’s Royal Princess Ball was such a success that Danielle Dollins has decided to make this year’s bigger and better.
“This event was a huge hit last year,” said Dollins, owner of Once Upon a Time in Paris. “It was so successful that we had a second event in Sulphur Springs where many Paris citizens attended. We have a bigger venue this year (Cottonwood Barn Venue), and we are offering more tickets.”
Last year there were 75 people at both events, she said, adding she felt it was important that parents didn’t have to travel far and wide for entertainment for their children.
“I want to emphasize we are proud to put on a nice event here in town, so parents don’t have to travel,” Dollins said.
The business is a party entertainment service, with character appearances, birth announcements and birthday yard greetings. The event will be from 3 to 5 p.m. May 2 at the Cottonwood Barn venue on Stillhouse Road. Tickets are $20 each, she said, and though the venue seats over 250 people, seating is limited to 200 for social distancing.
Participants will get to take pictures with princesses, enjoy music and dancing, food and refreshments will be provided. The ticket website at https://tinyurl.com/7sc46m2, also teases a “special surprise” for those who come.
“Tickets are presale only,” Dollins said.
She said plenty of people come dressed up, not just the princesses.
“Some of the little girls do wear their princess costumes, and some come in their party dresses,” Dollins said.
For information, contact Dollins at 580-399-9932 or email onceuponatimeparis1@gmail.com.
