Paris Economic Development Corp. directors are to review financial statements, receive updates from its land and marketing committees and possibly appoint a policy review committee when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.

The board will meet in executive session to consider incentive proposals for clients known as projects Highway, Iron Horse, Rocket X, Fast Track, Mustang and Green Light. Action taken as a result of discussion in closed session will be taken after the board reconvenes in open session.

