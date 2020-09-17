Wednesday.jpg
Buy Now
A slow moving upper level disturbance will cross the region today. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop mainly across the southern half of the region. These storms could produce some locally heavy rainfall along with frequent lightning. High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.
 National Weather Service

Good morning, Red River Valley!

Drier air is expected to filter across the Red River today, and that will all but erase rain chances for Friday. Today does carry a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., and skies will be mostly cloudy. The high is expected to get to near 84 degrees as north northeast winds blow at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 64.

Friday will be mostly sunny, and despite clouds clearing out, we will see a lower high of around 82 degrees. That'll be due to those cooler northeast winds picking up with gusts as high as 20 mph. The night will be mostly clear with a low around 57.

Have a great Thursday!

Weekend Weather.jpg
Sunny days and clear, pleasant nights are expected this weekend behind a subtle cold front, with lows in the 50s to lower 60s and highs in the upper 70s to lower and mid 80s expected. We will keep an eye on the developing system in the tropics, but at this time it appears unlikely that it will have any direct effects on our weather. Nice weather should continue into next week!

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.