Good morning, Red River Valley!
Drier air is expected to filter across the Red River today, and that will all but erase rain chances for Friday. Today does carry a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., and skies will be mostly cloudy. The high is expected to get to near 84 degrees as north northeast winds blow at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 64.
Friday will be mostly sunny, and despite clouds clearing out, we will see a lower high of around 82 degrees. That'll be due to those cooler northeast winds picking up with gusts as high as 20 mph. The night will be mostly clear with a low around 57.
Have a great Thursday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.