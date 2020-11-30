Daryl L. Rowe, 69, of Paris, died on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020; Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Community Calendar
Events
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 1
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
Most Popular
Articles
- LET'S REMINISCE: When will the pandemic end?
- Jackie Ray Good
- POLICE BRIEFS: $10,000 worth of building materials stolen
- La-Trenda Shaynae Garvin
- Rodney Mason
- Nancy Lou Daughtrey
- RRV Athlete of the Week
- Detroit ISD to remain closed until Dec. 8 due to Covid-19 concerns
- Unidentified human remains found in Lamar County
- Allan Ray Helberg
Images
Videos
Click here to sign up!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Online Poll
How important is additional Covid-19 relief?
Congress is returning to Capitol Hill for one final attempt at deal-making on year-end business. Covid-19 relief, a $1.4 trillion catchall spending package, and defense policy — and a final burst of judicial nominees — dominate a truncated two- or three-week session. While lawmakers will need to pass a stopgap spending bill known as a continuing resolution to keep the government running, how important is it to you that they approve more spending for Covid-19 relief?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.