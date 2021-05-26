Emma Doris Jenkins, 77, of Paris, entered eternal rest on May 20, 2021 at Medical City Plano.
Emma was born on Nov. 7, 1943, to the parentage of the late Charlie and Elgie Twitty Roberson and the late Merion Young Roberson.
On Aug. 11, 1961, she married the love of her life the Rev. Aron Jenkins.
Emma was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother; one daughter, Charlotte Jenkins; and sister, Edna Anderson.
She retired from Campbell Soup after 24 years of service, but continued working as a beautician and working in her clothing shop for years.
Emma is survived by her husband of 59 years, the Rev. Aron Jenkins; four sons, Aubrey (AJ), Abram (Regina), Aaron (Elissa) and Derrick (DJ CUZ), all of Paris; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, great-nieces and great-great-nieces and nephews and friends.
Services are set for Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 538 3rd NE, Paris, TX 75460 with the Rev. Charles Wallace officiating and the Rev. Billy Sheppard as Pastor. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Olive Branch Baptist Church.
Services entrusted with Thomas & Sons Funeral Home, 1114 E. 1st St., Kaufman , TX 75142.
