PATTONVILLE — Prairiland ISD trustees moved closer to calling a May bond election when the board hired an architectural firm and received a financial report from a bond service consultant in two separate meetings last week.
Trustees learned the district could ask for voters to approve up to $7.5 million in bonded indebtedness without raising taxes, according to a report by John Blackburn of Live Oak financial.
Money would be used to build classrooms at Blossom Elementary and Prairiland Junior High, and fix traffic congestion problems at the Blossom school, according to Superintendent Jeff Ballard.
In a separate meeting later in the week, trustees selected Parkhill, an architectural and engineering firm, to plan and design the proposed bond program.
