Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
March 30
2:32 to 2:49 p.m., 865 3rd St. SW.
11:24 to 11:41 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
First Responder-Paris
March 30
10:50 to 11:05 a.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
11:47 a.m., to 12:08 p.m., 3150 Clarksville St.
12:04 to 12:11 p.m., 1090 22nd St. SE.
3:35 to 3:52 p.m., 123 23rd St. SE.
March 31
5:04 to 5:16 a.m., 295 Johnson Woods Drive.
10:31 to 10:46 a.m., 2449 Simpson St.
10:44 to 10:58 a.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
1:;26 to 1:46 p.m., 1325 36th St. NE.
2:28 to 2:59 p.m., 210 25th St. SE.
April 1
3:14 to 3:26 a.m., 1445 Neatherly St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
March 30
7:35 to 8:02 p.m., 1000 NE Loop 286.
10: to 10:54 p.m., 18905 FR 79, Lamar County.
March 31
11:01 to 11:23 a.m., 1100 NW Loop 286.
5:42 to 5:49 p.m., 3010 41st St. SE.
6:04 to 6:21 p.m., 3516 Lamar Ave.
6:54 to 7:40 p.m., 8979 Highway 82 W.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
March 30
5:29 to 7:33 p.m., 1373 W. Shiloh St.
Haz-Mat Incident
March 31
4:07 to 4:46 p.m., 1090 22nd St. NE.
Public Service
March 31
5:14 to 5:27 p.m., 610 10th St. SE.
