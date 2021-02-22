Crews found chlorine in a water leak on the northwest corner of the downtown square on Bonham Street earlier today and determined a small stream of water to be from a leaking water main, Public Works Director Michael Smith said.
“The main is still under warranty with Oscar Renda,” Smith said of the company in charge of the downtown infrastructure project. “We have contacted them, and they will be here to take care of it. The city will oversee the repair strongly to see what went wrong.”
Smith said there appears to be less water at the location now than previously, an indication to him that a cistern beneath the street may have been overflowing earlier as well.
“When we were able to get the ice off the street, we were able to see water coming from a little further west from the cistern on Bonham Street, which tells me the cistern has quit overflowing, and now we are seeing just the water main leak,” Smith said. “We tested the water where it is coming up out of the pavement, and it tested positive for chlorine, which indicates potable water.”
