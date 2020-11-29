Loyd Dail Johnson was born on Aug. 22, 1936, in Ladonia, Texas, and went home and met his Lord Jesus on Nov. 21, 2020, and is now with his parents, Doil and Gladys Johnson, sisters, Edna Ruth Pickard and Clara Nell Valentine and beloved daughter, Shelby Jane Johnson.
A 1955 graduate of Ladonia High School, Loyd remained a lifelong supporter and loyal Rattler, always looking forward to reconnecting with friends and classmates at the annual Ladonia Rattler Reunion, which he helped organize in later years. His friends and family will remember Loyd’s penchant for hosting a party, his perpetual humor and love of a good story and a long laugh.
Loyd was a graduate several times over from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University-Commerce) having earned a Bachelor’s degree in physical education, with a minor in art and a Masters in secondary education, the latter of which he often reminded family that his wife of 61 years, Jane Johnson, was mostly responsible for.
His teaching and coaching career began in Dodd City, Texas, and eventually continued at Bells, Princeton and Sam Rayburn ISDs where he taught history and science, and alternatingly coached football, basketball and track and field.
In 1958, he met the love of his life, then Martha Jane Horton, of Lannius, whom he married on May 29, 1959. On their anniversary each year Loyd would remind family members of proposing to Jane on the basketball court, promising her that he would marry her if she could make 10 free throws in a row. Family members remain glad that he saw fit to give her several attempts.
A man of seemingly endless talent and interests, and a lifelong entrepreneur, Loyd always had a variety of projects and careers going simultaneously. In addition to coaching and teaching, in the 1960s he began selling insurance and earned his Texas real estate sales license.
Longtime residents of Bonham will remember Loyd as the owner and operator of The Steak Out Restaurant and The Roller Rink through the 1970s. He founded Fanninland Realty on the Bonham square in 1974, which still operates throughout North Texas today.
Loyd loved the land and working the land. He founded the LOJO Ranch in Honey Grove, Texas, and was deeply proud to have helped develop a new breed of award-winning cattle, the Limoree, along with his friend and co-partner Jonas Barcellos, of Uberaba, Brazil.
In life Loyd enjoyed evenings fishing at a good pond, driving throughout his ranch to look at his cattle, and watching all manner of sports, especially basketball and football. He enjoyed a lifetime of traveling across the country and world, and especially enjoyed recounting his travels to family. Being blessed with wonderful friends and always sharing stories, Loyd especially relished his mornings socializing with friends at cafes and coffee shops in Sash, Honey Grove and Lamasco.
Above all other pursuits in life, Loyd held his family highest and foremost. Kind hearted, considerate and helpful to all, he was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather to the end. He spared no opportunity to tell his children and grandchildren how incredibly proud he was of them all, and how blessed he felt by his family. He was and remains deeply loved.
Loyd is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter, Tessie Johnson Nolan and husband, Luke Nolan, of Frisco; and son, Chris Johnson and wife, Jeri Lea Hope Johnson, of Bonham; grandchildren, Jacob Nolan of Houston, Drew and wife, Emily Nolan, of Fort Worth, Audrey Jane Nolan of Fort Worth, Cole Johnson of Honey Grove, Callie Johnson of Bonham, Jessika Compton, Lauryn Compton and Aidan Straub, of Bonham; and great-grandchildren, Eli Compton and Eva Ford of Bonham.
Honey Grove Cowboy Church pastor Tracy Williams, of Manchester, Texas, presided over the celebration of life that was held outdoors on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at LOJO Ranch, 11953 FM 100, Honey Grove, Texas. A private burial was set to immediately follow at Willow Wild Cemetery in Bonham, Texas.
Pallbearers were LOJO Ranch employees, Faustino Chaverria, Roberto Chaverria, Larry Wolfe, Gary Lassiter, Craig Taylor, Wesley Ayers, Dale Horton and longtime friend, Edwin Anderson.
Music was provided by Loyd’s longtime friend, cowboy musician and poet, Robert Joe Vandygriff, of Lipscomb, Texas.
Memorial donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 801 Star St., Bonham, TX 75418, c/o Shelby Johnson Memorial Youth Fund, or Willow Wild Cemetery, PO Box 159, Bonham, TX 75418.
