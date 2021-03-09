Nonprofit 501(c)(3) agencies in Lamar County that wish to apply for funding from the United Way of Lamar County in 2022 must attend a mandatory Letter of Intent meetings scheduled for this week on Zoom.
The LOI meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. Wednesday. At these meetings, the UWLC grant process will be explained with details on grant eligibility requirements, the grant application, site visits, interviews with the citizen review panel and the UWLC partner agency agreement should they receive funding.
Each year, the United Way of Lamar County allocates nearly $500,000 in funding to over 20 partner agencies and programs. These funds are raised during the Annual Fall Campaign and all donations remain here in Lamar County.
For information or to receive an invitation Zoom link to one of the LOI meetings, email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org.
