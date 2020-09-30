On Friday morning our beloved George Adams Sr. was welcomed into heaven by his brothers and son Jimmy, who all rejoiced at the sight of him.
George was the seventh son of Mary Pelachek and John Adams. He was born in Hammond, Indiana on March 9, 1930.
He learned hard work and determination at a young age. George attended Saint John’s Catholic grammar school, graduated from George Rogers High School and received his Bachelor’s degree from Greer Technical School. Never one to quit or feel sorry for himself George always found a way to make the world a better place.
In 1948, George enlisted in the Marines and shipped out to Korea. His immortal courage and herculean determination saw him promoted to Tank Commander but he still handled his tank as the gunner. Like many other brave men, his division refused citations or any recognition. This is just part of what made them the Greatest Generation.
Upon returning from Korea, George attended a wedding as a groomsman and was sent to pick up one of the bridesmaids. The redhead that he would escort down the aisle would change the course of his life from the moment he saw her. On Aug. 13, 1955 George and Eleanor Quinn were married at Saint Mary’s Church in East Chicago. A year later they would welcome their first child, George Jr., followed by Janet, James (Jimmy) and Philip, would complete their happy family. George was a faithful, devoted father and husband. He was happiest camping, boating, skiing or doing anything at all with his family; whom he remained fiercely proud of.
George always enjoyed challenging his mind. His career at Lever Brother’s as a craftsman would last for 30 years. He retired in 1977 at the age of 47. He moved his family to South Texas then to Paris, Texas to take a job at Kimberly Clark as a maintenance mechanic, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
George was an accomplished musician who could play anything by ear on the piano or accordion. He loved to play music for his friends, children and grandchildren. He was a storyteller who taught us all to fight for what you love and always stand up for yourself. George never boasted or expected anything from anyone. He went out of his way to thank and over appreciate people for the simplest kindness.
George is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joseph, John, Michael, Nicholas, Albert, Andrew, Mary Ann and Anna May; and his son, Jimmy.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eleanor; children, George Adams Jr., Janet Adams and Philip Adams; grandchildren, Robin Winkfein, Mellissa Morton and Johnathan Cantu; great-grandchildren, Nathan Winkfein, Brooklyn Winkfein, Drake Morton and Gage Morton.
He was a true man of valor who’s voice, stories and person will be soul crushingly missed beyond measure.
George will lay in state at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. A service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
Online condolences can be made to the family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.