STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/17: Bridges played a pivotal role in her team’s win over Grand Saline. She led her team in scoring with 12 points, and also contributed stifling defense and a number of steals in the victory.
NAME:
Logan Huddleston
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/17: Huddleston was a bona fide stat sheet stuffer in her team’s big win over previously-unbeaten in district McLeod last week. She finished with eight points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals in the very balanced effort.
NAME:
Colin Ingram
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/17: Ingram caught fire for the Bulldogs in their win on the road against Como-Pickton last week. He scored 19 points, and drained a trio of 3-pointers to help his team to victory.
NAME:
Micah Jenkins
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/17: Jenkins had the hot hand in a pair of dominating Wildcat victories last week. First, against rival North Lamar, he scored 16 points. He followed that up with a 20-point outing against Pleasant Grove on Friday, nailing several 3-pointers across the two games.
NAME:
Johnathan Olguin
SCHOOL:
Clarksville
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 1/17: Olguin had a big day powerlfting at the FCA Liftoff meet at Texas High. The Clarksville Tiger lifted a total of 1,025 lbs., setting personal records in all three categories. The performance puts him at fifth in the entire region for his weight class.
