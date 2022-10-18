Richard Matthews Frierson

Richard “Dick” Matthews Frierson was born in Haskell, Texas, on Nov. 30, 1946. He was the second son of Virginia Lee Matthews and Felix Elton “Pete” Frierson.
Throughout his time in Haskell, he was the star center for the Haskell Indians. It was during this time that he also learned the value of family, hard work, and how to have a good time. He formed many lifelong friendships that still stand today while circling the courthouse in Haskell.
After high school, he attended Tarleton State University where he met the love of his life, Peggy Ann Mazy, with whom he was blessed to marry on June 2, 1968.
During his time at Tarleton, he perfected the art of how to have a good time and how valuable a good study partner can be.
Professionally, he wore several hats but at heart he was a teacher and a people person. He loved to teach and loved to tell a story. Whether coaching or teaching drivers ed, he loved being around people.
Dick and Peggy were blessed with 54 years of memories, a lot of that involved following their children, Matt and Mandi, to rodeos and sporting events.
Always willing to serve, he volunteered his time in many areas. He was a past director of the Paris Rodeo and Horse Club, a member of the BPOE Elks lodge, a long time member of the North Lamar School Board, and an elder at the First Presbyterian Church.
Beloved Pops to his grandchildren, he did everything to make them happy. Whether driving the mule, reading a book, calling the cows, or playing tummy bug, putting smiles on their faces was his greatest joy.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Paul Mazy; his brother, Ron Frierson; and son-in-law, Michael McCarty.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Peggy; his mother-in-law, Sara Mazy; his children, Mandi McCarty, Amelia and Matt Frierson, grandchildren Jayden McCarty, Sidney Frierson, Mazy Frierson, Grant Frierson, Addisyn McCarty; and great-grandchild, Jaire McCarty; sister, LeAnne and Jerry Williams; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation with the family will be at 1 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel, followed by the service at 2 p.m. Burial to follow at Highland Cemetery in Deport.
