East Texas Giving Day kicked off at 6 a.m. today with seven participating Lamar County nonprofits hoping to benefit from the generosity of donors from across the region.
East Texas Giving Day, powered by East Texas Communities Foundation, is an 18-hour giving event that takes place virtually at www.EastTexasGivingDay.org . Donors can participate by going online and donating $10 or more from any device that can access the internet including; desktop computers, mobile phones or tablets.
“Giving Day is happening at a critical time for the nonprofit community,” said Holly McFarlin, Public Relations Director of East Texas Communities Foundation. “Nonprofits are responding to an increased demand for services meanwhile, donations have slowed due to the postponement of public fundraising events due to the pandemic. Giving Day could be a bridge to help fill some of those funding gaps many nonprofits are experiencing.”
New to the platform for 2021, donors can find information on nonprofits with immediate needs.
“It is important for donors to know how their donation can make an immediate impact in their community,” said McFarlin. Donors can use a variety of search filters on the site to find nonprofits including searching by county, matching funds and category of service.
This year participating Lamar County nonprofits have received match funds from community partners. Approximately $17,000 in matching funds are available on the East Texas Giving Day platform. All match amounts on the giving day website are dollar-for-dollar matches. Donors that give any time before midnight today, to an organization with a match, have the opportunity to double their donation when processed through the giving day website.
“Unlocking these matching funds is critical to the nonprofits,” said McFarlin. “Donors in the Paris area and beyond have a unique opportunity to double their impact thanks to these very generous partnerships.”
Ongoing updates about the event will be posted on ETCF’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SimplifiedGiving and the giving day website https://www.easttexasgivingday.org/index.php.
Lamar County charities participating in the event include: CitySquare Paris; Northeast Texas Trail Coalition; Paris Junior College Memorial Foundation; St. Joseph’s Community Foundation; Tailored Rides Equine Assisted Therapy, Inc; The Wesley Center at Paris Junior College; United Way of Lamar County.
