The Deport City Council will start its 6:30 p.m. Monday meeting with a public comment portion followed by announcing cumulative voting results from Lamar and Red River counties.
John Mark Francis will be sworn in again as mayor, and Marilyn Glover and Robert Bailey will be sworn in as council members.
The council will discuss monthly maintenance, including work orders, work on the city’s backhoe and a sewer flush pump.
Francis will give a mayor’s report on an animal control ordinance and a city audit from Nov. 18 2019. Before adjournment, the council will go into executive session.
