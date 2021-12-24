Loyd Barrow, 89, of Powderly, passed away on Dec. 15, 2021.
Funeral services have been set for Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Arnold Barrow; two daughters, Sandra Timmerman and Nancy Coons and husband, Larry (dec’d); five grandchildren, David Shearer and wife, Sandra, Shanna Street and husband, Michael, Harley Coons, Nicole Barnett and husband, Ryan, and Aaron Coons and wife, Whitney; nine great-grandchildren, Ashley Shearer and Tony, Jessica Holub and husband, Justin, Stephanie Esparza and husband, John, Christopher Shearer and Bailey, Miranda, Jason and Mikayla Street, Payton and Tyler Barnett, Austin Coons and Grayson Coons; five great-great-grandchildren, Bryson Shearer, Callahan and Stetson Holub, Zaylee Esparza and Raiden Shearer; siblings, Jack Barrow, Judge Barrow, Robert Barrow, Kathy Barrow.
He was preceded in death by the love of his life of 54 years, Sybil Barrow; siblings, Norene Brown, Billie Nichols, Dorothy Mow, Morris Barrow, Fay Barrow, Joanne Guess and Larry Wolfe; son-in-law, Larry Coons.
Serving as Pallbearers are Harley Coons, Aaron Coons, Jason Street, Jason Thoms, Ryan Barnett and Michael Street. Honorary Pallbearers are David Shearer, Christopher Shearer, Austin Coons, Tyler Barnett and Grayson Coons.
Online condolences may be sent to the Barrow family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
