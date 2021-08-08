BONHAM – The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will take possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 851 3532 5930.
Tuesday’s agenda items include discussion and possible action to proclaim the week as National Health Center Week; order the Nov. 2 special constitutional election; accept the County Election Board recommendations for consolidating voting precincts in the Nov. 2 election; approve election judges for Sept. 1 through Aug. 31, 2022; purchase a 25-foot flatbed trailer for $15,518.75 for Precinct 3; to add a county right of way policy allowing culvert extensions or replacements without a new permit; abandon the right of ways on Queener Street, Reed Street, North Street and any alleys north of Highway 11 and east of Hall Street in Randolph; apply for a County Feral Hog Grant; and set a date to adopt the 2021-22 budget.
Commissioners also will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Bonham City Council Chambers to take possible action on the county’s 2021-22 budget. The Wednesday meeting also will be on Zoom with meeting ID 814 1004 8241.
