Eldon Ray Carl Antone, age 43, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 at Willis-Knighton hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, surrounded by family.
Carl graduated from Texas A&M Commerce with a Bachelors in Mathematics. He was formerly employed with Silgan Containers in Paris as the Quality Systems Manager and recently relocated to Shreveport to work with Gordon Incorporated as a Project Manager.
Carl was a devoted father and grandfather and loved the New York Giants. He was a hard worker and he loved to cook. He was dependable and always there when you needed him. He leaves behind many friends, family and coworkers that will be forever grateful for his love and friendship.
He is survived by his children, Aaron Antone and Madysen Antone; and their mother, Sarah Carrell; step-daughter, Symphony Hill and mother, Dana Hill; sister, Princess
Antone-Jimenez and husband, Javier; nephew, Travis Antone; and granddaughter, Gianna Antone and mother, Elizabeth Juarez. And a large extended family that loved him greatly.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Lee Antone.
At Carl's request and for the safety of all of his friends and family, there will be no public service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.