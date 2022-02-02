The United Way of Lamar County is teaming up with their partner agency the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive on Tuesday at the First Christian Church, 780 20th St. NE.
Appointments are available from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., and can be made at redcrossblood.org or by calling the toll free number 1-800-Red-Cross (1-800-733-2767).
“We are facing a national blood crisis — it’s the worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care,” United Way executive director Jenny Wilson said. “We are asking everyone in Lamar County to roll up a sleeve to help ensure people receive the care they need. Make an appointment to give blood or platelets as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).”
Of the 69 available appointments at the blood drive, only nine spots were filled by Wednesday afternoon.
“While some types of medical care can wait, others can’t,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer of the Red Cross. “Hospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions to live. We’re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors.”
The Red Cross has experienced a 10% decline in the number of people donating blood since the beginning of the pandemic and continues to confront relentless issues due to the pandemic, including ongoing blood drive cancellations and staffing limitations.
