Registration for the United Way of Lamar County’s Online Silent Auction on Wednesday and Thursday is now open at the URL charityauction.bid/UnitedWayLamarCounty.
More than 70 items have been donated, including Dallas Cowboy and Texas Rangers tickets, downtown Paris loft and event rentals, hand-painted custom art, gift certificates from local restaurants and shops, custom baskets, steak dinners, crawfish boils and more, according to information from the United Way.
Bidding starts at midnight Wednesday.
