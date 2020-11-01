OCT. 29 to OCT. 31
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Pasquale Cirillo Rivard, 53: Violation of bond/protective order.
John Alfred Petersen, 66: Motion to revoke/criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500, motion to revoke/false report to police officer/law enforcement employee.
Matthew Darrin Clark, 32: Continuous violence against the family.
Tori Lanee Scott, 22: Credit/debit card abuse/elderly.
Sierra Brooke Warner, 10: Motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury/family violence (two counts).
Edgar Barrientos-Ochoa, 21: Assault causing bodily injury.
Reno Police Department
Robert Earl Williams Jr., 42: Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
