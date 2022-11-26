Randle Lewis Clarkson passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at his home North of Blossom.

Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 10 A.M. at Blossom First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.

