Randle Lewis Clarkson passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at his home North of Blossom.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at 10 A.M. at Blossom First United Methodist Church with Rev. Tim Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church.
He was born Jan. 30, 1932 in Faught Community to John Wesley and Beulah Cagle Clarkson. He married Sue Watson on March 20, 1953, almost celebrating 70 years of marriage. They had three children, Randy, Rhett, and Lacretia.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Watson Clarkson; son, Rhett Clarkson; daughter, Lacretia Witcher, and husband, Jesse; grandchildren; Kelli Odell, and husband, James, Jasper Clarkson, and wife, Waleska, Nik Clarkson, and wife, Jazmin, Micah Fendley, Tyler Flook, and wife, Elizabeth, Toni Clarkson, Ryan Peel, Alicia Saunders, and husband, Michael, Lindsay Lewis, and husband, Jonathan; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Dominic, Julianna, Addison, Gavin, Garrett, Jordan, Jackson, Mallory, Gabe, Capri, Callie, McKenna, and Jensen; daughter- in-law, Lesa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randy Clarkson, daughter-in-law, Sherry Clarkson.
He graduated from East Texas State University with a degree in Agriculture. He worked for the Texas Department of Agriculture. When he retired, he was presented a CERTIFICATE of RECOGNITION for OUTSTANDING SERVICE on the Equal Employment Practice Committee by Commissioner Regan Brown. Also, Mr. Brown said: You can take pride in the fact that your efforts contributed to some great accomplishment in our Department. He spent his Military years as a Mess Sgt.
Pallbearers and Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons Micah Fendley, Tyler Fook, Jasper Clarkson, Ryan Peel, James Odell, Nik Clarkson, Jackson Peel, and Garrett Pittman.
