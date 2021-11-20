William Ray Briggle

William Ray “Bill” Briggle, 94, of Powderly, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 at Gladewater Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. A formal visitation will not be scheduled.
Mr. Briggle, the son of Loyd Briggle and Velma Marie Barton Briggle, was born on May 3, 1927, in Sumner, Texas.
He served in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II from 1944 to 1948. Following his military service, he was a farmer and truck driver for several years. Bill then began his career as a heavy equipment and diesel mechanic.
He was a member of the Powderly United Methodist Church. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, Scottish Rite, and a member of the Roan Oak Masonic Lodge # 860 at Garretts Bluff.
Bill enjoyed the outdoors and loved his horses.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Regina Rae Briggle, on July 15, 1951; and two sisters, Melba Frances Chauvin and husband, Al and Emma Loyd Lott.
Survivors include his wife, Thema Laverne Newman Briggle, whom he married on May 14, 1950, building 71 years of family and memories; two sons, Jerrell Glen Briggle and wife, Shelley and Dale Ray Briggle and wife, Donna Sue; grandchildren, Jarrod Glen Briggle and wife, Jerelen Ceith, Jorry Clinton Briggle and wife, Chastiti Ann, Aric Braden Briggle, William Cade Briggle and fiancé, Jessica Stapleton and Cory Ray Briggle; great-grandchildren, Jase Glen Briggle, Jake Wyatt Briggle, Jay Camden Briggle and Cobi Adele Briggle; a brother-in-law, Bobby Lott; and several nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Scottish Rite for Children, P. O. Box 199300, Dallas, TX 75219-9842.
There’s been increasing confusing over the legality of delta-8, a cannabis derivative that can be found in vape cartridges, tinctures and candy at smoke shops and CBD stores in Texas. While the Texas health department maintains that delta-8 is a controlled substance and is on the state’s list of unlawful drugs, the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp, which naturally contains delta-8 and has less than 0.3% THC. In 2019, Texas also legalized hemp growing. Delta-8 retailers believed the substance was as legal to sell as hemp. Delta-8 is legal in Texas for now after a Travis County judge blocked the state from criminalizing it. Should delta-8 continue to be legal in Texas?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.