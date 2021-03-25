The North Lamar Pantherettes softball team pounced on the Paris Ladycats early in Tuesday’s showdown and never looked back, downing their crosstown foe 16-0 in five innings.
The scoring started in the first inning for North Lamar when senior Noel Rainey, the second Pantherette batter of the game, hit a homerun over the left field wall. Later in the opening inning, McKenzie Dickson would score teammate Hannah Kent on a deep fly ball of her own.
Though North Lamar got on the board early, Paris pitcher Jaidyn Clark did a good job limiting the damage the Pantherettes did in the opening inning, displaying good control of her pitches.
North Lamar really blew the game wide open in the second inning, though, when Pantherette Jaycie Hall belted a grand slam to center field.
“I was just trying to make good contact and hit a (line drive),” Hall said of her grand slam. “I wasn’t looking for a home run; I just wanted to get good contact on the bat so I could score and not leave my teammates on base. And it’s funny because I didn’t even realize it was a grand slam until I got back into the dugout.”
“Big hits like that always get the team going and are great for momentum and you saw that today,” North Lamar coach Ashley Endsley said.
Hall was simply sensational at the plate for the Pantherettes. She batted a perfect 3-for-3, scored three runs of her own and drove in a whopping six more.
And getting the start on the pitcher’s mound for the Pantherettes, Hall was equally dominant with a ball in her hand as she was with a bat in her hand.
Hall pitched all five innings, striking out 11 while allowing just one hit. Her entire pitching repertoire was on full display, as she dizzied the Ladycat batters with her blazing fastball and her sneaky changeup and rise-ball.
“That’s the best her changeup has looked all year,” Endsley said. “That just shows her work ethic and the amount of work she puts into her craft.”
“My screwball and rise-ball were also working really well for me,” Hall added. “I tried to stick to my rise-ball throughout the game and they tried to bunt a few times, so it worked out.”
In the fourth inning, the North Lamar bats became downright explosive, scoring 10 runs in a frame that saw the entire batting order cycle through.
The inning was punctuated by big hits from Sloane Hill, Dickson, Emma Layton, Macy Richardson, Hall and Karsyn Iltis, all of which brought runners across home plate.
“I’m happy with the way we were swinging the bat tonight,” Endsley noted.
Paris head coach Brandi Batchelor said that the scoreboard doesn’t tell the whole story, and there were many positives she saw in her team’s loss to one of the top 10 teams in 4A Texas high school softball.
“Before the game, our girls all set personal goals for themselves, and a number of them reached those goals,” Batchelor said. “Whether that meant getting a hit, getting on base, even just getting contact or something else, I was glad to see that a lot of the girls reached the goals they’d set for themselves.
Batchelor also said she was happy to see some defensive errors that had plagued the Ladycats in recent games were nowhere near as present in Tuesday’s game.
“We made them beat us; we didn’t beat ourselves,” Batchelor said. “When you’re trying to rebuild and change a culture, you’re going to have some losses like this. It’s how you grow and learn from them.”
Paris’ lone hit of the game came from Chloe Gilmore.
The Pantherettes garnered 13 hits, with Richardson, Hall, Dickson and Claire Stewart finding multiple hits each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.