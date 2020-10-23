Dorothy Louise Jackson Bankhead, life-long resident of Paris, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2020, at the age of 96.
Graveside services are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Evergreen Cemetery Open Air Chapel under the direction of Roden Pryor Funeral Home. The Rev. Gavin N. Vaverek will officiate.
Dorothy had a long career as a secretary/bookkeeper, first at the Centennial Life Insurance Company until its owner W. C. Francis retired. She was employed several years at Gene Roden Funeral Home before moving to a similar job for the late George Serur and finally, Jean Serur Gant, owners of the Collegiate Shoppe.
She spent the last years of her life living at the Colonial Retirement Home and had many happy memories of playing card games with other residents. A special thanks goes to Marcy Severson, Doris Lane, Sheri Lloyd and Stephen Towler who always made Dot and other residents feel special by sharing a joke and a smile to brighten their days.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Thelma Ballard Jackson; her husband of 35 years, Jack “Demp” Bankhead; son, Jack “Dempsey” Bankhead IV; sister, Tommie Townsend and brother, Hubert Jackson.
Survivors include two grandsons, Jonathan Bankhead and Stephen Leander Bankhead; great-grandsons, Stephen G. and Brandon Bankhead, all of Las Vegas; siblings, Faye Woods, of Burleson, Bill Jackson and wife, Judy, of Midland, Donna Shrake and husband, Bruce, of Houston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
If desired, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Dorothy’s memory.
Jeremiah 11:11.
