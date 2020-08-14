BONHAM — Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that the Highway 82 westbound exit ramp for State Highway 121 in Bonham will close for construction on Thursday.
Motorists traveling westbound on Highway 82 wanting to exit for Highway 121 will be directed to use the westbound exit ramp for Highway 78, and continue along the westbound frontage road to Highway 121, officials said.
This work is part of the road construction project in Fannin County that will expand Highway 82 from two lanes to a four-lane highway with depressed median, from one-half mile west of State Highway 121 in Bonham eastward to approximately six-tenths of mile east of State Highway 56 in Honey Grove, officials said.
Those who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cellphones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
