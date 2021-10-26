An exterior view of Paris Regional Medical Center, 865 Deshong Drive in Paris. The hospital instituted strict policies that helped it navigate the Covid-19 pandemic. As the pandemic appears to be waning, hospital administrators have eased restrictions and are looking to the future.
Paris Regional Medical Center will host the monthly Walk with a Doc at the Paris Community Garden at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The event will feature a guest physician speaker from Pediatric Clinic of Paris and is free for all.
Walk with a Doc takes place monthly and provides the opportunity for attendees to hear from a guest speaker — always a physician within the community — on a chosen health topic, then get in a quick 30 minutes of walking exercise with the group. At this special Halloween edition, there will also be a costume contest, pumpkin painting and the unveiling of the new mural that was recently painted at the community garden, by local artist Lena Spencer.
“We are so grateful for Lena and her incredible gift to the garden,” said Dr. Amanda Green, a committee member. “We have a great group of people who have worked to revitalize the garden and provide this service, and the vibrance the mural has brought to the garden is the cherry (tomato) on top. We are eager to see people of all ages at Walk with a Doc on Thursday. Don’t forget your costume!”
The garden is a collaborative effort of Paris Regional Medical Center, Health4U, the United Way and several community volunteers with the common mission to provide accessible nutrition and hands-on learning. Local businesses including DudeWorx, WJ Renovations, Land and Company and Kelley Produce have also generously donated materials and services to the garden. It is on the hospital campus, 865 Deshong Drive in Paris, across from Pavilion II.
Anyone is welcome to pick ripe produce from the garden at any time.
