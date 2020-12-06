Due to safety and health concerns surrounding the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma, will celebrate its Dec. 12 Fall Commencement in a virtual format. SOSU 2020 Commencement Reimagined will go live on the Southeastern website homepage www.se.edu on Dec. 12, at 10 a.m.
Local candidates for graduation include:
From Hugo, Oklahoma: Bailey Cody, Benton Lee Payne, Breanna Jo Smith, Courtney Wesley, Devan Brooke Gardner, Jayleigh Ann Pettyjohn, Kendall Drew Searles, Kristi LeAnn Gallant, Mehlenie Myshuan Adamson, Michael L Lampton, Shawntae Briana Brown, Stana Self, Stephanie D Bryant and Tonie Danielle Johnson.
From Paris: Adrian Thomas Hobbs, Benton Cobb, Christopher Hudson and Trinity Angelique McReynolds.
