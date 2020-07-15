Good morning, Red River Valley!
This morning will start off with a slight chance for sprinkles before 10 a.m. Expect another hot and muggy day as the clouds peel away for the sunshine. The high will get near 96 as the heat index value gets as high as 104. Winds will come from the south southwest at 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 77. Gusty winds from the south will continue.
Thursday will be mostly sunny as the high gets back to around 96 and the heat index value against tops 104. Gusty south winds are likely to continue, reaching speeds of about 20 mph. The night will be mostly clear with a low around 76.
Stay cool and hydrated, and enjoy your Wednesday!
