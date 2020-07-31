Ima Nell “Toby” Branum Sansing Rhodes, 86, of Paris, died at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Brentwood Terrace Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the pavilion at Hickory Grove Cemetery, with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.
Ima Nell was born on Oct. 10, 1933 in the Noble Community of Lamar County, to Andrew and Ora Branum.
Toby graduated from Paris High School in 1950.
She first married Wendell Keith Sansing in Oct. of 1952. He died in 1960. She later married Scott Hammond Rhodes on Aug. 17, 1962, in Paris. He died Aug. 9, 2007.
She was a member of East Paris Baptist Church and retired from Pierson & Fendley Insurance after 42 years of service. Following her retirement, she worked for Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home for 15 years.
Survivors include her son, Michael “Bucket” Sansing; her daughter, Karen Sansing Turner; two grandchildren, Chris Turner and wife, Kelly and Whitney Eatherly and husband, Ryan; and three great-grandchildren, Cash Turner, Sloane Eatherly and Jake Eatherly; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Ryan Leigh Turner; her son-in-law, Jerry Turner; and her three brothers, Keith, Haldane and Kenneth Branum.
Online condolences may be made to Toby's family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
