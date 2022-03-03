Charles Wheeler Green, 97, of Azle, Texas passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022.
Charles was born on Oct. 7, 1924, in Paris, Texas to Benjamin F. Green and Lura B Wheeler Green.
Charles married Mary Lou Youngblood and together they had one son, William “Bill” Bradley. Charles served in the Army and then the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant. Charles worked at several companies as a Geo-Physical Engineer. Charles was a prolific reader, sometimes reading more than one book at a time, and he loved crossword puzzles.
Charles was preceded in death by both his parents; his wife; and his son; and also his brother, Fagan Green.
Charles is survived by his sister, Coleta Green Larkin and husband, Kirk, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, his daughter-in-law/caregiver, Charlotte Whitehead of Benbrook, TX, one nephew Tommy Green of Rockwall, Texas; and four grandchildren.
Graveside services are scheduled for Friday, March 4, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors.
