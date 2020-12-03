With only 11 days left before the deadline for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, The Salvation Army still has a few “forgotten angels” yet to be adopted. The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program in Paris provides toys and Christmas gifts for more than 500 children each year.
Dec. 10 is the last day to adopt an “angel” as part of the annual program. The deadline to return the gifts is Dec. 14.
“We are so grateful for everyone who has generously taken the time to adopt an angel and purchase gifts for The Salvation Army Angel Tree,” said Major Higdon of The Salvation Army. “Your kindness will help Rescue Christmas for many families in our community. Unfortunately, each year there are angels who are either not adopted, gifts that are not returned and gifts brought to us after the deadline. These are our ‘forgotten angels.’”
The Salvation Army plans accordingly to provide gifts for forgotten angels and does everything possible to be sure that no child is left out.
“Each angel tag on the tree represents a child or a senior in need. We do include nameless angels on our trees that just specify a gender and age,” Higdon said. “These gifts are used to fill the wishes of the forgotten angels. Our volunteers particularly enjoy working in The Salvation Army’s toy shop to select from these unassigned gifts to fulfill the wishes of the unadopted angels.”
Sometimes, it is necessary to purchase additional items to supplement the gifts received through the Angel Tree program.
“We are grateful for the generous support from our community and local businesses that work alongside The Salvation Army to provide a joyous Christmas to those in need,” Higdon said. “Your support reaches way beyond Christmas, of course, and The Salvation Army is here year-round to meet the needs of individuals and families in Lamar County.”
For information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities please call The Salvation Army at 903-784-7548 or visit us at 350 W Kaufman St, Paris, TX 75460. Check out other ways to give or get involved at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Paris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.