On Jan. 8, 2021 Margaret Adeline Miller got her wings and went to walk with the angels.
She was born in Clarksville, Texas on March 27, 1929 to Jessie Benton and Helen Parker McClure.
A memorial service has been set for Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Highway Full Gospel Church with the Rev. Helen Rayburn officiating. The church is located at 3130 South Church Street in Paris, Texas.
Margaret is survived by her children, Helen Rayburn, of Paris, Frances Rose and husband, Ricky, of Roswell, New Mexico; grandchildren, Annette Perry and husband, Tony, of Paris, Sarah Lynn Campbell, of Bonham, Rick Rose, of Roswell, New Mexico, Francine Kloppenburg and husband, Phil, of Roswell, New Mexico, Melanie Cloud and husband, Randy, of Oklahoma City, LaShona Harpold and husband, Waylon, of Clovis, New Mexico; numerous great and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands; children, Freda Kay Robinson, Bobby Ray Robinson, Floyd Robinson Jr., Henry Lee Robinson; grandson, Kenneth Wayne Vaughn; son-in-law, Ronnie Rayburn.
Online condolences may be sent to the Miller family at fry-gibbs.com.
