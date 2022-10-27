Mary Ruth Desmond, 90, of Paris passed away on Oct. 19, 2022.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at St. Paul Baptist Church where the Rev. Dr. Shay Bills will serve as eulogist and pastor. Interment will follow at Restlawn Garden Cemetery.
Mary Ruth Desmond was born on May 20, 1932, to the parentage of Bill Williams and Lee Etta Sanders.
She attended Gibbons High School and was a homemaker the majority of her life. She united in holy matrimony on Nov. 25, 1955, with Elbert Louis Desmond and was married for 67 years.
She was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church since her early childhood and was the mother of the Church at the time of her passing.
She entered eternal rest on Oct. 19, 2022.
Loved ones who remain are her loving husband, Elbert Louis Desmond; surviving children, Wanda Johnson and Debbie Desmond Guillory; stepchildren, Annette Sherfield, Rita Green, Juanita Myers and Michael Banks; grandchildren, Wayne Johnson, Stan Desmond, Tiffany Hale, Latosha Desmond Kamuruko, Dewey Hale, Donald Guillory, Skylar Desmond and Star Desmond; special friend, Nannie Hendricks; special cousin, Glenda Johnson; niece-in-law, Bonnie Sims.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lee Etta Mitchell; and father, Bill Williams; daughter, Ruby Desmond Hale; son, Stanley Desmond; grandson, Quenton Grundy; sister, Dorothy “Nell” Sims; brother, Billy Wayne Williams.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.