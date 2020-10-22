A previously planned outside report meeting for the 2020 Lamar County United Way Campaign moves to Zoom at 9 a.m. Friday, according to Executive Director Jenny Wilson.
“Due to the rise in Covid cases and the probability of a rainy, cold Friday morning, the meeting previously scheduled outside at the Love Civic Center has been moved to Zoom,” Wilson said Wednesday.
United Way officials reported that $83,816, or 17% of a $500,000 goal had been pledged at the campaign’s first report meeting Sept. 25.
Since that time, more than $200,000 in pledges have come in “from dozens and dozens of individuals and small businesses that have made pledges and/or donations,” according to Wilson.
Even more pledges are expected to be announced at Friday’s meeting, Wilson said.
Those interested in attending the virtual meeting can do so by signing into Zoom with ID 884 7858 8560 and Passcode 850745.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.