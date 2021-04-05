Breathing Problems
April 3
6:24 to 6:49 p.m., 975 W. Austin St.
Structure Fire/Alarm/Smoke
April 1
10:21 to 10:30 p.m., 865 Deshong Drive
April 3
10:36 to 10:51 a.m., 3825 Lamar Ave.
6:49 to 7:08 p.m., 3550 NE Loop 286
8:30 to 8:44 p.m., 248 2nd St. SW
April 4
9:01 to 9:12 p.m., 3563 NE Loop 286
Trash Fire
April 2
3:46 to 3:56 p.m., 400 18th St. NW
First Responder
April 1
6:30 to 6:47 a.m., 3045 Wood Hollow
5:37 to 5:52 p.m., 459 20th St. SE
April 2
9:54 to 10:17 a.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
10:45 to 10:59 a.m., 925 Pine Bluff St.
4:29 to 4:34 p.m., 1100 Hearon St.
6:16 to 6:39 p.m., 2225 E. Cherry St.
8:16 to 9:05 p.m., 3215 Clarksville St.
9:23 to 10:18 p.m., 2960 19th St. NW
April 3
5:23 to 5:37 p.m., 150 47th St. SE
8:24 to 8:53 p.m., 3215 N. Main St.
8:53 to 9:03 p.m., 107 21st. St. SE
April 4
12:07 to 12:13 a.m., 2625 40th St. SE
5:14 to 5:36 p.m., 2310 W. Sherman St.
5:17 to 5:41 p.m., 1400 W. Washington St.
11:22 to 11:33 p.m., 3360 E. Houston St.
8:42 to 8:55 p.m., 2375 W. Kaufman St.
8:54 to 9:03 p.m., 50 23rd St. NW
Vehicle Crash with Injury
April 1
10:30 to 10:53 a.m., 2400 Lamar Ave.
1:29 to 1:32 p.m., 6000 Highway 271 N
3:01 to 3:32 p.m., 7075 FM 38 N
April 3
3:20 to 3:54 p.m., 10000 Highway 82 W
6:25 to 7:42 p.m., 3600 N. Main St.
8:18 to 8:51 p.m., 1660 NW Loop 286
April 4
1:12 to 1:45 p.m., 500 NW Loop 286
Haz-Mat Incident
April 2
10:56 to 11:12 a.m., 783 5th St. NW
Public Service
April 1
7:11 to 7:26 p.m., 3555 Ruby Way
April 2
2:50 to 3:02 a.m., 663 Bonham St.
7:53 to 10:36 a.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive
10:23 a.m. to 12:31 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive
April 3
10:50 to 10:58 p.m., 210 Stone Ave.
