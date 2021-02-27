CLARKSVILLE — As Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the health of skilled nursing residents and the long-term care providers committed to caring for them, Focused Care at Clarksville maintained its high standards of care last year and was recently awarded a 4-star quality care rating by the federal government.
Focused Care at Clarksville announced the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency responsible for rating the quality of care provided by the nation’s skilled nursing facilities to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing performance, awarded an overall 4-star rating to the long term care community — its second consecutive 4-star rating.
“Focused Care at Clarksville was able to keep Covid-19 at bay in our community until December when we had an isolated number of cases, but we are now Covid-free and proud our 4-star rating recognizes the effort of so many of our team members always but certainly during this most challenging time,” said Ruth Brown, executive director of operations for Focused Care at Clarksville. “Focused Care at Clarksville’s quick and thorough response to the pandemic, our dedicated team members and the company’s commitment to maintaining quality care in the midst of a health care crisis is what earned us this high rating.”
