Paris police officers responded to a disturbance call involving a knife in the 2100 block of Culbertson Street on Tuesday. They contacted a complainant who said a family member had pushed them down, assaulting them.
Officers checked for warrants and found that the suspect, Adriona Dunwood, had outstanding misdemeanor warrants. As officers placed Dunwood under arrest, she began to resist arrest, officers said. She was subsequently charged with resisting arrest and assault-family violence.
Woman charged with criminal trespass
Officers were sent to a motel in the 400 block of 35th Street NE in regards to a disturbance. They met the manager who said a tenant had been disturbing other tenants and harassing the management. The same tenant had been making harassing calls to 911.
Management had refunded the tenant’s money and ordered her to leave the premises. Pamela Kelley was ordered to leave the premises by officers but again refused. After several warnings to leave, she was placed under arrest for criminal trespassing. Kelley was taken to the Paris Police Department for booking and placed in jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 175 calls for service and arrested four people Tuesday.
