Jerrod Cade Maberry, 33, of Paris, passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Choctaw County, Oklahoma following an automobile accident.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15 at the Evergreen Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery, with Dr. Tommy Turner officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Cade, the son of Dale and Lisa Nance Maberry, was born on April 3, 1987, in Paris.
In 2006, he graduated from North Lamar High School. He was employed at Valliant Chips, a wood chipping plant, where he was a millwright.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Philip Nance; and an aunt, Becky Lamberson.
Survivors include his wife, Regan Lawler Maberry, whom he married in 2011; four children, Braylan Maberry, Maddox Maberry and twin daughters, Stacy Maberry and Jade Maberry; his parents, Dale and Lisa Maberry; sister and brother, Courtney Maberry and Clay Maberry; grandparents, Pat and Benny Short, Joyce Nance and Dan and Maggie Maberry; his father-in-law, Eddie Lawler and wife, Leslie; along with many extended family members and friends.
Casket bearers will be Clay Maberry, Chris Lamberson, Cameron Penn, Eric Foster, Adam Maberry and Rhett Malone.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfunerlahome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.