NAME:
Jameson Flatt
SCHOOL:
Prairiland
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/6: Flatt was downright explosive in his team’s semifinal win over Boles in the Sulphur Bluff Tournament. He scored 31 points, including 22 that came in a single quarter.
NAME:
Prisella Reyna
SCHOOL:
Honey Grove
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/6: Reyna had an excellent showing at the Rivercrest Tournament this past weekend. She scored 21 points against Commerce on Friday, and then followed that up with an even better showing against Rivercrest, scoring 26.
NAME:
Darrion Ricks
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/6: Ricks had an excellent game against Como-Pickton last week at the Rivercrest Tournament. He scored a game-high 29 points on incredibly efficient shooting, also pulling down several rebounds in the process.
NAME:
Evan Wood
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/6: Though it ultimately came in a losing effort, Wood had a dominant outing against Jefferson in the Rivercrest Tournament. He scored 30 points in every way imaginable, and 14 of those points came in a sensational fourth quarter.
