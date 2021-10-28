City of Paris workers from the Parks and Code Enforcement departments unloaded pumpkins last week for the Pumpkin Patch downtown in an area on Main Street between Clarksville and Kaufman streets. The Pumpkin Patch will have pumpkins for sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m. People can come by and purchase pumpkins, then Recreation Supervisor Bridget Domengeaux will give those who buy pumpkins paint and things to decorate them. Also, volunteers are needed to help run the patch. Those who would like to volunteer can call 903-517-0724.
Vandalism earlier in the week at the Pumpkin Patch will not prevent the patch’s operation through late Saturday afternoon when children gather around the square for trick-or-treat activities sponsored by the Paris Downtown Association.
The Pumpkin Patch, 120 S. Main St., is open daily from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. the rest of the week, Paris recreation supervisor Bridget Domengeaux said.
Juveniles are the expected culprits in a rash of pumpkin attacks around town, Paris Police Chief Richard Salter said.
“These acts of destruction are under investigation, and we encourage anyone who has information to come forward in person or through Crime Stoppers,” Salter said.
The latest attack, on the downtown Pumpkin Patch, resulted in several stolen flowers out of pots and the destruction of about 35 large pumpkins, Domengeaux said.
The attack occurred sometime after the Pumpkin Festival closed on Saturday and Monday morning when Domengeaux checked on the patch. Although there were no surveillance cameras set up on the lot, Domengeaux said she believes footage from a camera across the street could contain information.
“We will have cameras set up for next year’s patch for sure,” Domengeaux said. “This is something we do every year for the public to enjoy, and we want people to continue to enjoy this function rather than it go by the wayside because of something like this.
“It’s all cleaned up, and we still have pumpkins for sale even with all the destruction,” Domengeaux said. “We will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Saturday, and will be giving barrel train rides during downtown trick or treat activities.”
