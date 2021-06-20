The Paris ISD Board of Trustees will host a public hearing on the district’s fiscal year 2021-22 budget prior to budget approval when it meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
Monday’s agenda also includes discussion and consideration of appointment for the Place 4 board member. The seat was vacated by Mihir Pankaj upon his election to the Paris City Council. Also on the agenda are public comment for Every Student Succeed Act grant application; renewal of custodial services agreement; the monthly financial reports; an update on the summer reading program; and a 2020-21 transfer student report by Superintendent Paul Jones.
