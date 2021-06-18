Tracy Latrece Owens, 51, of Paris, Texas, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, June 18, 2021, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, June 21 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Following cremation, inurnment will be made in Mount Carmel Cemetery at Wolfe City.
She was born on March 25, 1970, in Paris, Texas.
Tracy loved fish fries and cookouts with family and friends, going to the lake, riding with family and friends on Side-By-Sides, swimming and nature walks. She was a member of the Paris Elks Lodge for five years, enjoying the lake life.
Tracy wore the biggest, brightest smile that lifted everyone she came into contact with.
Survivors include her husband, James Owens; son, Josh Owens; daughter, Kalee Owens; aunt, Becky Mackie and husband, Pepper; niece, Jayla Bowman; and many more cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Jim and Kay Bowman; brother, Terry Bowman; both grandparents; uncles, Benny “June” Bowman and Jimmy Norris.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
