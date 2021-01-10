RENO — After allowing for public comment from any resident, the Reno City Council will receive updates from the police, fire and public works departments at its 6 p.m. Monday meeting at Reno City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The council will recognize Crazy House Western Wear and the Withers family for their service to the Reno community and authorize a budget amendment for two vehicles and standpipe expenses as well as discuss spending coronavirus relief funds.
The police department will deliver a report on 2020 racial profiling and the council will discuss crowd limitations and nonessential acitivies due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
