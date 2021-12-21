STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/13: Farmer was dominant in Prairiland’s district-opening win over Grand Saline last week. Her 22 points were a game-high, and defensively she was tenacious as well, using her length to continually bother the Lady Indians, as she also came away with 10 steals.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/13: Farmer was dominant in Prairiland’s district-opening win over Grand Saline last week. Her 22 points were a game-high, and defensively she was tenacious as well, using her length to continually bother the Lady Indians, as she also came away with 10 steals.
NAME:
Asia Johnson
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/13: Johnson was a force to be reckoned with in a preseason game against Cooper last week. She scored a career-high 19 points, and also pulled down nine rebounds, blocked two shots and nabbed two steals.
NAME:
Selena Kelley
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/13: Kelley stuffed the stat sheet in a balanced team win over CHESS last week. She scored nine points, grabbed seven rebounds and came away with three steals, leading the team offensively and defensively.
NAME:
Andon Rangel
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/13: Rangel was huge for the Panthers down the stretch against Quinlan-Ford last week. He scored eight points in the final quarter, with none bigger than the two he scored with just under three seconds left that gave North Lamar a thrilling come-from-behind victory.
NAME:
Jayden Reed-Rose
SCHOOL:
Clarksville
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 12/13: Reed-Rose came up big for the Tigers last week in their win over Bonham, scoring a team-high 12 points — with many of those points coming on difficult shots from down low in the post — and also grabbing a number of rebounds.
