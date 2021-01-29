HOUSTON — The Association of Texas Small School Bands has announced the selection of the 2021 ATSSB All-State Band. More than 10,000 high school band students from across Texas auditioned in 22 different regions for a place in their respective all region bands. The top chairs in each region advanced to one of the five area auditions held this past weekend across the state, and only 306 of these 2,398 students were selected for all-state honors.
The ATSSB All-State Bands will meet in rehearsals in Melissa from June 9-12 and will present a concert beginning at 9 a.m. June 12 in the Melissa Performance Hall.
Dr. Mo Trout (Purdue University) will be the clinician-conductor of the All-State Jazz Ensemble. Don Lefevre (West Texas A&M University) will be the clinician-conductor of the All-State Concert Band. Brian Balmages, director of instrumental publications for the FJH Music Company Inc., will be the clinician-conductor of the All-State Symphonic Band which will premiere the work on the June 12 concert.
Evan Martin, a member of the Chisum High School Band, was selected as a member of this band. He was chosen for this honor in competitive auditions held this year across the state at region and area levels. Martin plays the trumpet under the direction of John Marsh, who is a member of the Association of Texas Small School Bands, a 1,175 member group of band directors in class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A high schools in Texas.
Martin is only the second student in the district’s history that has earned a chair in the all-state band. He is the son of James and Sandi Martin of Paris.
